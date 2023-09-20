EFMP helps keep Families together

By Anissa Connell



Fort CarsonPublic Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. – The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) at Fort Carson helps ensure Soldiers with Family members who need specific medical or educational resources are assigned to installations equipped to provide the necessary care.



The EFMP Family Support Office, located at Army Community Service, offers specialized assistance for EFMP Families regarding access to care, school support with special education and accommodations, federal and state benefits, compassionate actions, family needs assessments and family services plans, as well as inclusive and specialized recreation opportunities.



“The primary role of the EFMP is to prevent special needs military Families from being sent to locations without adequate medical or educational services,” said Susan Moyer, manager of Fort Carson’s EFMP.

As part of the assignment coordination process, personnel officials will consult with medical or educational professionals to determine if a Family’s needs can be met at the new installation.



Enrollment in EFMP is required for spouses, children, or other dependent family members who need ongoing medical services or have special education needs. This includes potentially life-threatening, chronic medical or physical conditions, current chronic mental health conditions or respiratory-related or ADHD diagnoses.



Family members should be enrolled if they require adaptive equipment, assistive technology devices or environmental or architectural considerations.



Common diagnoses that could qualify a Family member for enrollment in EFMP may include:

--Diabetes



--Cancer



--Seizure disorder/epilepsy



--Autism spectrum disorder



--Genetic disorders/congenital anomalies, such as cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus and spina bifida



--Sickle cell disease



--Thyroid conditions



--Mental health conditions, such as anxiety, bipolar, depression, obsessive compulsive, eating and post-traumatic stress disorders

If any of the above conditions apply, service members should make an appointment for a family medical screening and EFMP enrollment at the Evans Army Community Hospital Ivy Clinic by calling 719-526-7805.



One of the biggest changes to the program includes the launch of a digital platform, Enterprise EFMP, which streamlines the enrollment process, simplifies assignment coordination and family support access, and synchronizes all aspects of care for Families, said Moyer.



The greatest benefit of EFMP is being able to keep Families together.



“The EFMP is in place to help Families accompany the service member to the right duty locations, not to exclude them,” said Moyer.

