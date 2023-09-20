Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Firefighters Attend Swift Water Rescue Technician Training at Yuma Proving Grounds

Photo By Cpl. Jade Venegas | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Thomas Coble, far, Expeditionary firefighting and rescue...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jade Venegas | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Thomas Coble, far, Expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist, Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives hands signals to his team during Swift Water Rescue Training near the Gila River in Yuma, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2023. Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines as well as civilian firefighters will utilize this training to familiarize themselves with flash flood emergencies and enhance their readies as first responders. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas) see less | View Image Page

YUMA, AZ [Sept 22, 2023]— In a collaborative effort to enhance emergency response capabilities and strengthen community safety, a select group of firefighters from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma recently completed Swift Water Rescue Technician Training at Yuma Proving Grounds. This training, hosted by the Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department, enhances their capabilities for efficient and safe water rescues and equips the participants with vital skills to effectively respond to swift-water emergencies in the Yuma area.

The Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department, led by Fire Chief Gerald Ball, hosted this critical training event, which has been in the works for several years. Chief Ball expressed his enthusiasm about the successful realization of the training and the potential it holds for future joint operations with regional mutual aid partners. He said, "We're very pleased with the way this turned out, and we're very excited about the future as far as our partnerships with our regional mutual aid partners in developing those common operating plans for incidents such as this and other incidents as well."

The Swift Water Rescue Technician Training, a nationally recognized program, aims to prepare participants to handle incidents involving swift water, a potential hazard in the Yuma region, even in the arid desert environment. Chief Ball emphasized the importance of this training by pointing out, "We may not realize it here because we're in the desert, but we're surrounded by water. We have many waterways, irrigation canals, rivers, the lakes, and the potential for flash floods, things like that that people don't realize."

Matthew Kelly, Deputy Fire Chief for the Army Yuma Proving Grounds reflected on how last year the Yuma community experienced a significant flooding incident that highlighted the need for this training. Kelly recalled a specific event, "We had an incident on Yuma Proving Ground last year with the monsoonal rains and wash running where we had a person that was stuck in the wash." While no lives were lost, it underscored the importance of having trained personnel and equipment for swift water rescues.

Kelly emphasized that the Marines and civilian firefighters who participated in the training are now better equipped to handle such situations and prevent the loss of life. The training promotes interoperability among different response agencies, including the city of Yuma, Martinez Lake Fire District, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, ensuring a more coordinated and effective response to water-related emergencies.

Marine Corps personnel, including Lance Corporal Thomas Coble, who participated in the training, acknowledged the value of the program for both military and civilian firefighters. "It's very beneficial," Coble stated. "It's nice to know information like this, especially with farming canals and waterways. Somebody could fall in, and then just gets swept away with the current. So, it's very nice to know information like this." Coble also expressed the privilege of being able to work alongside seasoned firefighters whose knowledge can help this upcoming generation of firefighters be successful.

Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant John Ritchie, Assistant Chief of Operations for Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) at MCAS Yuma, emphasized the broader impact of this training, saying, "This is just one of those things that's a good tool to have. So, we can provide those services if we ever have that need to, and also the things that they learned in this sort of training translates to other things in the rescue world." Ritchie also emphasized the positive impact this training can have on the community outside the base. He noted that it strengthens the relationship between military and civilian response teams and equips Marines with valuable skills for their future civilian careers.

The Swift Water Rescue Technician Training lasted three days, combining classroom instruction and field exercises to ensure participants are well-prepared for swift water emergencies. The collaboration between MCAS Yuma, Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department, and local civilian firefighters reinforces the commitment to community safety, interagency cooperation, and overall resilience of the region.

