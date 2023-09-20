National Child Abuse Prevention Month “Kick-Off” at ACS

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson Garrison Commander, Col. Sean M. Brown reads to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson Garrison Commander, Col. Sean M. Brown reads to early development children and new parents April 7 during National Child Abuse Prevention Month festivities at the Army Community Service Annex. (Photo by John Switzer) see less | View Image Page

By John Switzer



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Col. Sean M. Brown, Fort Carson garrison commander, read to children attending the Army Community Service National Child Neglect and Abuse Awareness Month kick off April 7.



The daylong festivities began in the morning, April 7, 2023, with a story from the book “If you give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond.



The kickoff festivities also included an Easter egg hunt, a variety of crafts and more importantly an opportunity for children and parents to learn what child neglect and abuse are and how it can be prevented.



“This center is exceptionally critical and a hugely used resource that has room for more to promote family education and prevention for families in need,” said Brown.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one in seven children experience child abuse or neglect. The Fort Carson Police Department and the Fort Carson Army Community Service Center-New Parent Support Program-combine their efforts for the prevention of child neglect and abuse on Fort Carson.



Since the end of the Covid -19 pandemic, instances of child abuse and neglect have decreased on Fort Carson while the Army overall has seen an increase in reported cases. Child abuse and neglect is a preventable act and is defined as: Any act or series of acts of a commission or omission by a parent, caregiver, or another person in a custodial role, that results in harm, potential for harm or threat of harm to a child.



“Our family advocacy and support programs are expanding, and our social media presence is growing, which is key to getting the word out there about all our programs,” supervisory family advocacy program manager, Justin Cole, said.



The Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program invites the Fort Carson community to protect children and strengthen families. More information can be found on Facebook at Fort Carson Army Community Service and on the Fort Carson website at https://home.army.mil/carson/