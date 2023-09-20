Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Gen. Randy George sworn in as 41st Army Chief of Staff

    Army Gen. Randy George sworn in as 41st Army Chief of Staff

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sword

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sword 

    11th Airborne Division

    “The Secretary of the Army is going to swear in the 41st chief of our Army, and you’re going to witness it.”

    Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, delivered the news to nearly 100 Arctic Angels at the Gold Rush Inn at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 21.

    “This is a big deal, a historic event,” he continued. “It’s going to happen right here in our dining facility, in the 11th Airborne Division.”

    Mere hours after being confirmed by a vote in the U.S. Senate, Gen. Randy George was sworn in as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army from more than 3,000 miles away from The Pentagon, by Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth.

    We are super excited that you are officially in the seat,” she said. “Have a great trip, and we look forward to seeing you when you come back.”

    George, along with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, is in Alaska visiting soldiers and leaders of the 11th Airborne Division at JBER and Fort Wainwright, learning more about the unique challenges they face in the Arctic, before a trip through the Indo-Pacific.

    While the ceremony was untraditional, it was fitting. The Arctic requires adaptability, and while it wasn’t where these ceremonies are generally held, George was happy to be surrounded by 11th Airborne Division soldiers.

    “This is the reason the Army is great,” he said. “Because of people like all of you that are in the room, and I couldn’t be more honored to do it right here in JBER with the 11th Airborne Division.”

