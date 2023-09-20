Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Gen. Randy George sworn in as 41st Army Chief of Staff

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Dennis 

    11th Airborne Division

    Gen. Randy George, former Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, takes the oath of office via a phone call with Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, as he was sworn in as the Army’s 41st Chief of Staff, at the Gold Rush Inn dining facility, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sep. 21, 2023.

    While the ceremony was untraditional, George was happy to be surrounded by 11th Airborne Division soldiers.
    “This is the reason the Army is great,” he said. “Because of people like all of you that are in the room, and I couldn’t be more honored to do it right here in JBER with the 11th Airborne Division.” (Video by Pfc. Brandon L. Vasquez and Staff Sgt. Christopher B. Dennis)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897956
    VIRIN: 230921-A-VV548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109897985
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Army Gen. Randy George sworn in as 41st Army Chief of Staff, by SSG Christopher Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Chief of Staff
    Army
    Vice Chief of Staff
    swearing
    10:21 AM 11th Airborne Division

