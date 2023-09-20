Army Gen. Randy George sworn in as 41st Army Chief of Staff

Gen. Randy George, former Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, takes the oath of office via a phone call with Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, as he was sworn in as the Army’s 41st Chief of Staff, at the Gold Rush Inn dining facility, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sep. 21, 2023.
While the ceremony was untraditional, George was happy to be surrounded by 11th Airborne Division soldiers.
“This is the reason the Army is great,” he said. “Because of people like all of you that are in the room, and I couldn’t be more honored to do it right here in JBER with the 11th Airborne Division.” (Video by Pfc. Brandon L. Vasquez and Staff Sgt. Christopher B. Dennis)
