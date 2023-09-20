Women, Peace, and Security Symposium Held in St. George’s, Grenada.

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada- U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) held a Women, Peace and Security Symposium (WPS), Sept. 18-21, as part of Continuing Promise 2023 on board the USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) and at Grenada’s National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada.



The symposium included a panel discussion with U.S. Navy service members attached to the USNS Burlington, members of Grenada’s Ministry of Social & Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs, and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force. The conversation focused on the prevention of conflict and promotion of peace through the empowerment of women.



"My first experience at the Women Peace and Security symposium was transformative. The insights that the training provides has opened my eyes to the vital role women play in achieving peace,” said Chief Master at Arms Janis Jones, a U.S. Navy representative at WPS. “Participating in events such as these throughout Continuing Promise 2023 has given me the opportunity to apply these insights and make a real impact in the communities we serve."



Dr. Lynn Lawry, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at Uniformed Services University, served as the principal speaker of the event.



WPS is a United Nations initiative signed in 2000.﻿ It was a public acknowledgment that women are more adversely impacted by conflict and crisis than men. The WPS program is a cornerstone to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet's mission of promoting security partnerships across the Western Hemisphere.



The WPS Symposium was held in conjunction with Continuing Promise 2023, a mission that aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean,Central and South American region. Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.

