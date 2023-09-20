Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace, and Security Symposium Held in St. George’s, Grenada.

    ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Foy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    20230921-N-AO868-0047 St. George's, Grenada (Sept. 21, 2023) U.S. Service members participate in Women, Peace, and Security Symposium in support of Continuing Promise 2023. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)

    Colombia
    Continuing Promise
    WPS
    USNS Burlington
    CP23

