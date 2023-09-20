20230921-N-AO868-0047 St. George's, Grenada (Sept. 21, 2023) U.S. Service members participate in Women, Peace, and Security Symposium in support of Continuing Promise 2023. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.21.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 8034996 VIRIN: 230921-N-AO868-7728 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.07 MB Location: ST. GEORGE'S, GD Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women, Peace, and Security Symposium Held in St. George’s, Grenada., by PO2 Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.