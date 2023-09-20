20230921-N-AO868-0047 St. George's, Grenada (Sept. 21, 2023) U.S. Service members participate in Women, Peace, and Security Symposium in support of Continuing Promise 2023. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8034996
|VIRIN:
|230921-N-AO868-7728
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|ST. GEORGE'S, GD
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women, Peace, and Security Symposium Held in St. George’s, Grenada., by PO2 Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women, Peace, and Security Symposium Held in St. George’s, Grenada
