Army & Air Force Exchange Service Seeks Businesses to Strengthen Military Communities

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, welcomes businesses of all sizes and types to grow their brands and strengthen military communities.



The Exchange is the country’s 54th-largest retailer with a customer base of 33.4 million shoppers, which includes active-duty Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, Reservists, Guard members, Veterans, retirees, military dependents, qualified caregivers and DoD/Coast Guard civilians.



“The Exchange is a valuable launchpad for businesses of all kinds,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are always welcoming new partners to connect service members with products and services they want and need.”



A variety of businesses work with the Exchange, including small concessionaires, name brand retailers, mall storefronts, kiosks, unmanned markets, and nationally or regionally recognized food brands. Partners also include health & wellness services such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors, and personal services such as barbershops, dry cleaners and more.



Partnering with the Exchange offers business owners many benefits, including:



• Opportunities for Veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses.

• A proven environment for testing new products.

• A welcoming culture for entrepreneurs.

• Flexible leases, fees, and formats.



The Exchange operates in all 50 states, four U.S. territories and more than 30 countries, providing goods and services to military communities worldwide. Doing business with the Exchange allows owners to directly contribute to the Quality-of-Life of service members, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested into military communities.



In 2022, the Exchange contributed $214 million in dividends to Quality-of-Life programs for service members and their families.



Retail wholesale businesses, long- and short-term concessions, personal services, vending and restaurant providers can find out more by visiting https://aafes.media/doingbusiness. Those interested in supplying their products for Exchange retail stores or ShopMyExchange.com can create a free profile at http://www.rangeme.com/aafes to be connected with the appropriate Exchange buyer.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



