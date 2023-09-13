30 recruits graduate from Federal Fire Department Hawaii

The Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD) celebrated the accomplishments of 30 firefighter recruits during a graduation ceremony held at the Hickam Tradewinds ballroom on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 8.



The recruits successfully completed 26 weeks of extensive and vigorous drill training in fire response and emergency medical services from March through September at the Hickam Fire Training Facility.



“For the past 26 weeks, these recruits have completed a rigorous training regimen to bring them to where they are today,” said Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, during his opening remarks.



“This is a celebration of the commitment and dedication that firefighter recruits have made, and of the great things we can expect from them in the future,” said Barnett. “Today, as we graduate 26 federal firefighters and four state airports division firefighters, we celebrate the accomplishments of these 30 recruits.”



As recruits transition to firefighters, Gregg Moriguchi, regional fire chief for CNRH FFD, shared some advice to the graduating class.



“Members of the firefighter recruit class will no longer be referred to as recruits, they will be known as firefighters,” said Moriguchi.



“Firefighters who choose to dedicate their lives to public service, stand ready to face uncertainty on every call for help and to be the first on scene. These are firefighters who come to the aid of those in need.”



“You must always be prepared to respond and act with courage, professionalism, dignity, and respect no matter what the circumstances may be,” he added. “Your training has prepared you for that and I congratulate you on reaching this milestone.”



Micah Ohlen, one of the recruits, shared his personal journey as a recruit class leader and delivered a message to his fellow graduating class.



“We’ve learned the importance of knowing our tools and knowing the job well,” said Ohlen. “Everything that we have learned can be put down into one basic principle - work hard and don’t give up. It is our responsibility to be prepared for an emergency no matter what day it is, no matter the holiday or special occasion.”



“As a class we found pride in our ability to come together as one and have proven ourselves every day,” Ohlen added. “Throughout this journey, I have seen a transformation in my classmates, and I consider our class a family now.”



Each of these new firefighters will be reporting for duty at one of 13 fire stations located on military installations across Oahu.



The new graduates of recruit class 2023 are as follows:

• Frank Abreu (State)

• Kameron Aceret

• Jonathan Akaka

• Kalakekoa Carnate-Albert

• Francis Aurellano

• Kahai Bustillos (State)

• Bree Chang

• Tyson Creekmur

• Noah Feato

• Colin Ferguson

• Kaipo Hayashida

• Henry Kahula

• Elijah Kainoa

• Tex Kang

• Justin Kanoho (State)

• Noah Leong

• Michael NacNac

• Jensine Nahoopii

• Kevin Nguyen

• Micah Ohlen

• Brian Polzien

• Kiai Thomas Ramos

• Jacob Romero (State)

• Keanu Rosales

• Laura Ruszecki

• Jarett Takahashi

• Eric Watanabe

• Elias Wong

• Tanner Wright

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 16:03 Story ID: 453566 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30 recruits graduate from Federal Fire Department Hawaii, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.