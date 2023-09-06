Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Federal Fire Department hosts Recruit Graduation Ceremony [Image 8 of 12]

    Hawaii Federal Fire Department hosts Recruit Graduation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    230908-N-XM133-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII (Sept. 8, 2023) Navy Region Hawaii's Federal Fire Department hosted a graduation ceremony for firefighter recruits at Hickam Tradewinds ballroom on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 8, 2023. Thirty firefighter recruits graduated after completing a 26-week firefighter recruit drill training from July through September at the Hickam Fire Training Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    This work, Hawaii Federal Fire Department hosts Recruit Graduation Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

