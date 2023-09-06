Hawaii Federal Fire Department hosts Recruit Graduation Ceremony

230908-N-XM133-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII (Sept. 8, 2023) Navy Region Hawaii's Federal Fire Department hosted a graduation ceremony for firefighter recruits at Hickam Tradewinds ballroom on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 8, 2023. Thirty firefighter recruits graduated after completing a 26-week firefighter recruit drill training from July through September at the Hickam Fire Training Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

