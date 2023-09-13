Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introducing Dennis Headrick, the driving force behind projects at Far East District as a Project Manager in the Installation Support Branch!

    Introducing Dennis Headrick, the driving force behind projects at Far East District as a Project Manager in the Installation Support Branch!

    Photo By YOHAN AN | Introducing Dennis Headrick, the driving force behind projects at Far East District as...... read more read more

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2023

    Story by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Introducing Dennis Headrick, the driving force behind projects at Far East District as a Project Manager in the Installation Support Branch!

    With almost four years at FED, Dennis is a dedicated leader ensuring projects thrive. His inspiration? The allure of overcoming diverse challenges that come with project management.

    Dennis finds his specialty endlessly intriguing. "Project management is all about overcoming challenges, and the diversity of the challenges in this arena keeps me interested and engaged."

    Amidst his dynamic career, Dennis cherishes delivering projects for installations' schools in Korea. "Seeing my son and his friends benefit from my work is truly rewarding."

    Beyond work, Dennis is an avid hiker, often conquering Mt. Boorak, Mt. Yeongin, and his favorite, Mt. Halla on Jeju Island.

    Living in Korea has its charms, and for Dennis, it's the delectable food scene. "The food here is delicious. Everything from Korean BBQ to vegetable-oriented dishes like Bibimbap are fantastic."

    Advice for budding Project Managers? "Learn to communicate through multiple mediums. Project managers need to communicate with their teams, leaders, and other stakeholders through reporting, briefing, and other methods."

    While Dennis keeps the project wheels turning, his sense of humor also shines in his work stories. Let's applaud Dennis Headrick – dedicated project manager, hiking enthusiast, and problem-solving champion!

    (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 21:57
    Story ID: 453484
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing Dennis Headrick, the driving force behind projects at Far East District as a Project Manager in the Installation Support Branch!, by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Introducing Dennis Headrick, the driving force behind projects at Far East District as a Project Manager in the Installation Support Branch!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Employee Profile

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT