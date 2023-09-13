Introducing Dennis Headrick, the driving force behind projects at Far East District as a Project Manager in the Installation Support Branch!



With almost four years at FED, Dennis is a dedicated leader ensuring projects thrive. His inspiration? The allure of overcoming diverse challenges that come with project management.



Dennis finds his specialty endlessly intriguing. "Project management is all about overcoming challenges, and the diversity of the challenges in this arena keeps me interested and engaged."



Amidst his dynamic career, Dennis cherishes delivering projects for installations' schools in Korea. "Seeing my son and his friends benefit from my work is truly rewarding."



Beyond work, Dennis is an avid hiker, often conquering Mt. Boorak, Mt. Yeongin, and his favorite, Mt. Halla on Jeju Island.



Living in Korea has its charms, and for Dennis, it's the delectable food scene. "The food here is delicious. Everything from Korean BBQ to vegetable-oriented dishes like Bibimbap are fantastic."



Advice for budding Project Managers? "Learn to communicate through multiple mediums. Project managers need to communicate with their teams, leaders, and other stakeholders through reporting, briefing, and other methods."



While Dennis keeps the project wheels turning, his sense of humor also shines in his work stories. Let's applaud Dennis Headrick – dedicated project manager, hiking enthusiast, and problem-solving champion!



(U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 21:57 Photo ID: 8023496 VIRIN: 230901-D-EH971-1565 Resolution: 2048x1369 Size: 1.22 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Introducing Dennis Headrick, the driving force behind projects at Far East District as a Project Manager in the Installation Support Branch!, by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.