The last of the wildcards: 9th FMSU inactivation

FORT RILEY, Kansas — The 1st Infantry Division conducted an inactivation ceremony for the 9th Financial Management Support Unit, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., at the Riley’s Community Center on Fort Riley, Kansas, Sept. 7. 2023.



Big Red One Soldiers, senior leaders, distinguished guests, friends and family of the 9th FMSU attended the ceremony to witness the casing of the colors and to celebrate the end of the unit’s storied lineage.



The 9th Finance Company was first constituted on Nov. 1, 1942, as the 9th Finance Section, and activated on Dec. 7, 1942, at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. Throughout its history, the unit has been re-designated and reorganized various times. They participated in three campaigns

during World War II and seven campaigns during the Korean War. The unit was assigned to the 9th Infantry Division at Fort Lewis (later known as Joint Base Lewis McCord), Washington, and on Oct. 16, 2011, the 9th FMSU joined the 1st Inf. Div. Special Troops Bn. at Fort Riley, participating in three retrograde missions, 14 deployments and various financial management support missions across the division.



After 80 years of service, the colors of the 9th FMSU were cased, signifying the successful completion of the unit’s service to the nation.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rodney D. Johnson, the 1IDSB commander, spoke about some of the unit’s highlights, the impact of their service to the sustainment mission of the Army, and how proud he is of the Soldiers who contributed to the success and achievements of the 9th FMSU.



“When you look at the 9th FMSU accomplishments over the years, it's apparent that this organization has had an impact on the sustainment mission of the Army, the 1st Inf. Div., 1st Sust. Bde. and especially the Special Troops Bn.,” Johnson said. “Today we close out 80 years of service and I can't think of a better formation to bring it to a close. To the soldiers before me, you have made the financial corps proud, the Big Red One, the Sust. Bde., the Special Troops Bn., but most importantly, you should be proud of yourselves.”



Maj. Ashleigh J. Rivera, the last 9th FMSU commander, shared insight on what the 9th FMSU has done to support the finance mission, Soldiers and their families, and the challenges and accomplishments of the unit.



“We are a huge part of the morale of every formation across the division, ensuring the military pay of each Soldier is accurate according to the limits in which each is entitled. Our Soldiers have taken on this challenge and crushed it! They've done it all — All while feeling the pending changes drawing closer each day. No, we are here,” Rivera said.



In a bittersweet conclusion to her speech, Rivera expressed her appreciation to the Soldiers in the formation and assured that she would never forget about being a Wildcard.



“The pride I carry in my heart to have the privilege of serving and leading you will never be lost on me,” Rivera said. “We may be the last of the Wildcards, but I want you to know that in my heart, I will forever be a Wildcard. I pray that the standards of the Wildcard way will live on in

us and through our experiences; in the challenges, the fun, the lessons learned. We train hard and will continue to execute finance support until the last of us leaves this battalion, till we leave the Big Red One. Congratulations Wildcards. You saw us through to the end with excellence.”



Following her closing remarks, Rivera recited the “Long Motto Call”, the Division’s motto, as her final order for the Wildcards.



Among the audience was Brig. Gen. Paige M. Jennings, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Financial Management Command, who joined the unit after the ceremony to speak about the future of finance in the Army and awarded Soldiers with challenge coins.



The U.S. Army’s Finance Corps is nearly as old as the Army itself. Born just two days after the Continental Army was created, the position of Army Paymaster General was established on June 16, 1775. Since then, the Army’s Finance Corps has been integral to winning our nation’s wars,

funding and sustaining the fight around the globe.



Army leaders directed the most significant reorganization and technical innovation since the end of the Cold War, to build the Army of 2030. In that effort, Army finance leaders determined the Finance Corps needed to be restructured to meet the emerging needs of the Army of 2030 and shore up strategic and tactical capabilities.



The activation of the 45th Finance Center, under USAFMCOM, will be on Oct. 16, 2023. All reorganization efforts are expected to be completed by the end of Fiscal Year 2025.

