Namejs exercises build interoperability between NATO allies

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division Artillery during Knight Namejs 2023 in Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 13. Knight Namejs 2023 is planned by NATO's Multinational Division North in close collaboration with Latvian Armed Forces. The training falls under the larger Namejs 2023 exercise, which includes approximately 8,500 NATO ally participants. The goal for the DIVARTY Soldiers is to develop interoperability, provide support as fires subject-matter experts, and integrate U.S. and Baltic allies' systems. The training is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Latvia's defense capabilities and demonstrate NATO's commitment to the defense of its allies.The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

ADAZI, Latvia — Two recent field artillery exercises in Latvia are helping build interoperability between U.S. forces and their NATO allies in the Baltics.



Knight Namejs and exercise Namejs, both multinational artillery exercises involving Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian, and American troops occurring in mid-September in Adazi, integrate systems and processes and build relationships between their NATO participants.



The exercises come at a time of transition for American troops in the region, as Task Force Ivy, led by the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division, hands off responsibility for operations to the 3rd Infantry Division-led Task Force Marne.



The 3rd Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) kicked off its operations in the theater as the U.S. element supporting Knight Namejs. Meanwhile, their counterparts from 4th DIVARTY are simultaneously executing exercise Namejs as one of their final operations in the region.



According to Capt. August Kirchner, the fire control officer for 3rd DIVARTY, the U.S. isn’t the target audience for the training of Knight Namejs, rather, the U.S. is supporting Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in the exercise by providing its resources and experience.



“The biggest thing is developing those relationships and showing we’re involved,” Kirchner said, noting that establishing rapport with their Baltic allies as Task Force Marne begins its rotation in the region is the primary objective.



Staff Sgt. Ryan Ussery, a fire control non-commissioned officer with 3rd DIVARTY, said the U.S. contribution to Knight Namejs provides support to NATO allies conducting live-fire operations in order to help smooth out future interoperability missions in the region. He added that a goal for the exercise is to integrate U.S. systems with the Baltic allies’ systems.



“My objective is to better understand their way of conducting operations,” Ussery said. “That way next time there’s not as many friction points. Then, we can just roll through and knock out whatever mission comes through; whether it changes half-way through, we can just roll with it and be on the same page at all times with the other nations.”



On the opposite end, Lt. Col. Greg Shipper, 4th DIVARTY’s deputy fire support coordinator, said 4th DIVARTY’s role in exercise Namejs is to provide support as subject-matter experts to NATO allies with their joint air-ground integration center, which coordinates aircraft and air assets to where they are needed on the battlefield.



Shipper added that, like Knight Namejs, exercise Namejs helps streamline interoperability between the NATO partners on the mission.



Additionally, Shipper said the Latvian division in the exercise is working in conjunction with NATO's Multinational Division North.



“It shows the priority and importance [of this exercise] with having a NATO division commander present as well throughout the entire exercise,” Shipper said. “That says a lot.”



With Knight Namejs being the stepping stone for future interoperability missions for 3rd DIVARTY, Kirchner and Ussery said they are looking forward to the value future exercises will provide to U.S. Soldiers.



“It’s a good training exercise for me and my Soldiers,” Ussery said. “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of and learn other nation’s standard operating procedures and [to] teach them, and they teach us.”



The 4th Infantry Division officially transferred authority to 3rd Infantry Division Sept. 9. Task Force Marne will continue the mission in Europe to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.