3rd Infantry Division Soldiers enhance interoperability with NATO Allies during Knight Namejs exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division Artillery during Knight Namejs 2023 in Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 13. Knight Namejs 2023 is planned by NATO’s Multinational Division North in close collaboration with Latvian Armed Forces. The training falls under the larger Namejs 2023 exercise, which includes approximately 8,500 NATO ally participants. The goal for the DIVARTY Soldiers is to develop interoperability, provide support as fires subject-matter experts, and integrate U.S. and Baltic allies’ systems. The training is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Latvia's defense capabilities and demonstrate NATO's commitment to the defense of its allies.The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

