DLA employee named Federal Property Manager of the Year

Paul Ortiz, chief of the Defense Logistics Agency’s Property and Real Estate Division, was named the Federal Property Manager of the Year by the National Property Managers Association.



He received the award during the annual NPMA National Education Conference held July 31-Aug. 3 in Orlando, Florida. The NPMA works with property managers in furthering their careers though education and certifications. Its members include property managers from the federal government, colleges and universities, the health care industry, and state and local government.



Ortiz, who came to DLA in December 2022, won the award for his work as chief of the Property Management Division for the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs.



“I felt very proud,” he said of the win.



While with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, he mentored 13 employees through the process of earning NPMA certifications.



“I had 13 people who hadn’t taken much property management training before, people that haven’t opened a book in years and were scared to go to a classroom environment,” Ortiz said. “I mentored them. I motivated them. I trained them in most of the regulations and what would be covered during the certification process, and all of them were certified.”



He hopes to train and mentor property managers at DLA to earn the same certifications. The certifications are important, he said, because they show the person knows how to manage federal property.



“It gives them more self-confidence that they know what they’re doing. People look at these certifications like they’re a master’s degree in property management because of the requirements and because of the knowledge that you’re supposed to acquire during the certification process,” he said.



Ortiz served in the Army for 21 years, retiring as a first sergeant. He said working for DLA feels familiar because the organizational structures are similar since they are both part of the Defense Department, and it’s easy to communicate with leadership in the same way.



DLA property managers and accountable property officers are responsible for developing and implementing agency policy and procedures concerning property, plant and equipment accountability. There are about 50 accountable property officers and property managers throughout DLA, Ortiz said.