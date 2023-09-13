Fueling MacDill’s future, one gallon at a time

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.— The Defense Logistics Agency and personnel assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, work hard to provide jet fuel for MacDill’s aircraft and surrounding locations near Tampa, Florida.



DLA Energy, a DLA major subordinate command, manages the Defense Department’s fuel supply chain for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, federal, state, and local agencies partners.



“DLA Energy is DOD’s single integrated material manager for all petroleum products,” said Ronnie Brock, DLA Energy quality assurance and contracting officer’s representative. “DLA owns the fuel in the transport tankers and storage tanks, and is responsible for managing the product. Only once the fuel is put into the aircraft does the purchase by the Air Force occur.”



DLA Energy provides petroleum and energy resources at more than 4,000 locations worldwide. The Defense Fuel Support Tampa area of responsibility includes MacDill AFB, Patrick AFB, Cape Canaveral, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Camp Blanding Joint Training Reserve, and the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater to name a few.



Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP) Tampa is, a government-owned and operated by SIEGE Enterprises. All products shipped from the DFSP must be tested for quality assurance prior to delivery to the customers.



“Once the petroleum is received by vessel, SIEGE Enterprises oversees the storage, issue, accountability and quality of the product,” said Brian Sutton SIEGE Enterprises fuel distribution system operator. “The FDSO adds special additives such as fuel system icing inhibitor (FSII), corrosion inhibitor (CI), and static dissipator additives (SDA).”



Once additized, the fuel is transferred by pipeline to MacDill’s operating tanks near the flight line for use by the installation. The remainder of the DFSP customers are supplied via tank truck.



“The tanks can store approximately 6.2 million gallons of Jet A fuel and containment berm is constructed around the tanks to ensure that in case of an emergency where a tank is compromised, any spill can be contained and maintained,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Spencer Brown, DLA quality assurance representative.”



Brown and Brock are responsible for overseeing the quality and technical policies, procedures, guidance, and information systems that are related to the acquisition, storage, and distribution of DLA Energy-managed fuel products within the North and Central Florida Area of Responsibility.



MacDill’s jet fuel storage personnel collaborate with DLA to coordinate fuel processing, invoicing, and testing, to ensure compliance with fuel quality and standards. They play a crucial role in supporting the 6th Air Refueling Wing's mission to accelerate global airpower and operate premier installation support.

