NH Jacksonville employee named DHA Good Steward

Photo By Julie Lucas | JACKSONVILLE, FL - Naval Hospital Jacksonville (NH Jax) Safety & Occupational Health Specialist Sannuthi Schott inspects a Sharps container as a part of her work duties. Schott was named Defense Health Agency Good Steward for the 1st Quarter FY 23 for her improved processes in the safety department. (U.S.Navy Photo by Julie M.Lucas/RELEASED)

Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville Safety & Occupational Health Specialist Sannuthi Schott was named Defense Health Agency Good Steward for the First Quarter, fiscal year 2023. The award recognizes employees who have improved processes or provided suggestions resulting in efficiencies that improve safety, health or quality of life.

“Since her appointment, Ms. Schott has effectively managed the Safety Office Operating/Operational Target and overall improved financial management, supply requisitions, and the day-to-day operations. That specifically streamlined our N95 mask fit-testing program,” said NH Jacksonville Safety & Occupational Health Manager Darius Vergara.

According to Vergara, she created a N95 database that tracked medical surveillance, fit-tests and supplies. With the creation of the database, it aided in the timely and completion of 98 initial and annual respirator fit tests. This helped ensure proper protection of our health care providers from Tuberculosis and other communicable diseases.

Schott, a five-year employee of NH Jacksonville, says she has always been passionate about health care and serving the military as well as their families.

“As a safety specialist, I inspect work areas in the hospital and outlying clinics for safety hazards and risks, and ensure our staff know we care for their safety,” she said.

According to the nomination form for the award, one of Schott’s top accomplishments includes an increase in the hospital's compliance with Occupational Medical Surveillance from 70 percent to 93 percent.

Schott says one of her future goals includes becoming a leader as a healthcare administrator. In her free time she enjoys painting with oils, acrylics, watercolor and gouache.