Team Rota: Yoriko Scott

Yoriko Scott, administrative assistant for Fleet Readiness (N92) Department, is one of the first faces you meet when entering the Fleet Readiness / Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) administration office. In addition to answering customers’ questions regarding programs, facilities and activities, Scott assists the department in numerous behind-the-scene functions.



“My clerical duties include ensuring the smooth flow of documentation between Fleet Readiness and Bldg. 1 Admin,” she explained. “I maintain close communication with region in Naples, Italy, to purchase tickets and prepare travel orders for MWR and CYP [Child and Youth Programs].”



Scott, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, served in the U.S. Navy as Electronics Technician for over 24 years retiring as a Chief. Since retirement, her time in the Navy continues to guide her.



"As a veteran, I still live daily according to the values that I experienced and enjoyed during my Navy career as a Chief,” she said.



Scott was lucky enough that NAVSTA Rota was one of her first duty stations when she was active duty.



“After leaving and traveling to many different countries, I am delighted to know that Rota is still enjoyable,” she said. “I am glad to be back.”



Outside of work, Scott enjoys fishing and golfing. She is also passionate about education and continuous learning.



“I have a MBA degree and completed coursework for a Doctor of Organizational Management,” she said.



Scott appreciates the friendships she has made during her time in Rota – both on base and off base.



“My favorite thing about living in Rota is the quality of life I enjoy by living close to the base. Speaking English on base with my American friends and Spanish out in town with my Spanish friends brings the best of both worlds together.”

