    Team Rota: Yoriko Scott

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 23, 2023) Yoriko Scott, administrative assistant for Fleet Readiness (N92) Department, poses for a photo in front of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) administrative building, Aug. 23, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 03:22
    Photo ID: 8017278
    VIRIN: 230823-N-NC885-2006
    Resolution: 5310x3540
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Yoriko Scott, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Rota: Yoriko Scott

    TAGS

    Morale
    Naval Station Rota
    MWR
    Welfare and Recreation (MWR)
    Team Rota

