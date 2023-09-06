Petty Officer 2nd Class Chenin Hettig: Unwavering Commitment to Coast Guard Missions and Local Community

In the bustling environment of Coast Guard Station Los Angeles/Long Beach, Petty Officer 2nd Class Chenin Hettig stands out, not just for her rank and role but for her unwavering commitment to the U.S. Coast Guard's missions and the local community.



Hettig's inspiration to join the Coast Guard was twofold: a love for the ocean and a deep respect for the Coast Guard's community-centric missions. "I've always wanted to live near the ocean," she shares, "and I love what the Coast Guard missions stand for and how they impact the community."



Her service has been an enlightening journey into the nuances of teamwork and leadership. "There are so many different types of leadership and teamwork styles," Hettig observes.



Hettig's training as a maritime enforcement specialist has been particularly impactful. "All the law enforcement training I have received was an eye-opener," she notes. This training has not only prepared her for potential challenges in the line of duty but has also given her the tools to serve and assist the public effectively. And she adds with a hint of humor, "You get to look cool doing it."



The Coast Guard has been instrumental in supporting Hettig's professional growth. "By giving me the opportunity to train and work with other governmental agencies and other branches of the military," she says. She's particularly passionate about instructor training, which has bolstered her teaching skills and confidence. "Some of my training included shooting weapons every day, which is always fun."



The camaraderie within her unit is something Hettig cherishes deeply. "The brotherhood/sisterhood that we embrace with all the challenging experiences we have dealt with at a search and rescue unit is the reality of what truly brings us together," she reflects.



Reflecting on Women's Equality Day, Hettig acknowledges the unique challenges and milestones of women in her field. "Women make up a small percentage of maritime enforcement specialists," she notes.



Hettig's crew at the station stands as her biggest support system, especially when commemorating Women's Equality Day. "They are here for me just as much as I am here for them," she says with gratitude.



In the dynamic world of the U.S. Coast Guard, ME2 Chenin Hettig's dedication, passion, and resilience shine brightly, setting an inspiring example for all.

