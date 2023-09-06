Public invited to participate in Lake Cumberland Fall Cleanup for National Public Lands Day

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to participate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to participate in the Lake Cumberland Fall Lake Cleanup Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, for National Public Lands Day. Volunteers scour the Lake Cumberland shoreline for trash Sept. 24, 2022, during last year’s National Public Lands Day event. (USACE Photo by Codey Hensley) see less | View Image Page

SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 11, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to participate in the Lake Cumberland Fall Lake Cleanup Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, for National Public Lands Day.



Volunteers can participate in clean-up efforts across Lake Cumberland. Cities, counties, schools, clubs, local businesses, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ staff have an opportunity to lend a hand to improve the environment and ensure the quality of treasured Lake Cumberland lands and waters.



The volunteer effort begins 8 a.m. local time. Cleanup staff will be stationed in the following areas for visitors to register as volunteers. Please call ahead and preregister at 606-677-6150 or toll free at 888-577-4339, or e-mail pride@centertech.com.



Waitsboro Recreation Area (500 Waitsboro Road, Somerset, KY, 42503)

Conley Bottom Resort (270 Conley Bottom Road, Monticello, KY, 42633)

Halcomb’s Landing Recreation Area (Directions: US 127 South from Jamestown; left just before Wolf Creek Dam)

Grider Hill Marina (115 Grider Hill Dock Rd, Albany, KY 42602)

Burnside Island State Park (8801 US-27, Burnside, KY 42519)

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park (5465 State Park Rd, Jamestown, KY 42629)

The Corps of Engineers and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE are supplying gloves and garbage bags and the public is strongly encouraged to bring water bottles, and clothing appropriate for the weather.



“I want to encourage all our partners and stakeholders to participate in this great event,” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager of Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake. “If you are interested in organizing a local clean-up in ‘your’ creek or cove, do not hesitate to reach out to the Corps for garbage bags, litter grabbers, or gloves in support of your efforts.”



For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337. Follow Lake Cumberland at www.facebook.com/LakeCumberland and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE at https://www.facebook.com/easternkentuckypride for updates on the Operation Beautification event.