109th RSG Transfer of Authority Ceremony

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – The 109th Regional Support Group (RSG) cased their colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony, relinquishing responsibility of Task Force (TF) Integrator to the 1889th RSG, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 07, 2023.



A Transfer of Authority ceremony is a longstanding tradition that commemorates the outgoing unit relinquishing responsibility of a mission to the incoming unit by casing and uncasing the organizational colors.



The 109th RSG, originally stationed out of Rapid City, S.D., successfully operated under their mission statement, which was to optimize the delivery of Base Operational Support - Integrator (BOS-I) function across the Combined Joint Operations Area, provide BOS-I support to Al Asad Air Base and Erbil Air Base, as well as provide Commandant support to Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) at Baghdad Diplomatic Support Cell and Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.



The 109th RSG have accomplished many operations, including approximately 75 major engineering projects at Al Asad Air Base, processed over 25,000 base requests at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Cell, and improved non-tactical vehicle management to 100% accountability of 197 vehicles at Erbil Air Base.



“Without your hard work and engaged leadership, the “Advise, Assist and Enable” mission for our partner forces does not happen,” said Col. Wyatt Hansen, commander of the 109th RSG. “You may never [have] seen a Da’esh member, but your efforts surely enabled their defeat.”



The 1889th RSG, originally stationed out of Butte, Mont., will continue to support the mission of TF Integrator and CJTF-OIR during its deployment.



“The 1889th RSG is poised and excited to assume this mission,” said Col. Micheal Moreni, commander of the 1889th RSG. “To all the Soldiers of the 109th RSG, you should be extremely proud of your numerous accomplishments over the past 10 month. From the entire 1889th team, we wish you God Speed and good fortune as you make your way back to the Mount Rushmore state.”