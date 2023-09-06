USS Mobile (LCS 26) Blue Crew Conducts Change of Command

SAN DIEGO -- Cmdr. Richard Skinnell relieved Cmdr. Matthew Shaw as commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) Blue crew during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 8.



During Skinnell’s 14 months of command, Mobile completed its maiden deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations, participating in multiple exercises and operations to include the Oceana Maritime Initiative (OMSI), International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX), Cooperative Afloat Readiness, and Training (CARAT) Thailand Exercise.



“The strength of Mobile comes from the amazing service members that make up her crew,” said Skinnell. “I am proud to serve with such a talented wardroom, chief petty officer mess, and enlisted crew. Continue to create the environment that facilitates the development of people to their maximum potential, this will unleash the power individual ownership and leadership.”



Other significant events during Skinnell’s time in command include Bridge Resource Management and Crew Certification, LCS Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Sustainment Exercise and Integrated Training, and a U.S. Coast Guard District 14 embark.



“Mobile Blue’s accomplishments over the past 14 months are nothing short of spectacular,” said Skinnell. “The crew truly embodies the ship’s motto of Victory through Perseverance.”



Skinnell was awarded the Meritorious Service Award for his superior accomplishments and will report to USS George Washington (CVN 73) for his next tour of duty.



A time-honored naval tradition, the ceremony allows the crew to formally acknowledge the passing of command from the current commanding officer to the next.



“Cmdr. Skinnell’s leadership was critical in establishing an early framework for enduring success through not only the integrated and advanced phases of training, but also Mobile’s maiden deployment earlier this year,” said Cmdr. Matthew Shaw, Mobile Blue’s executive officer. “His commitment to continuously win by developing Sailors both personally and professionally is absolutely remarkable. We will continue to build upon his hard work to hold Mobile and her crew in the highest regard.”



Cmdr. Shaw takes command of Mobile after serving as Mobile’s executive officer. He enlisted in the Navy in 1994 as a builder in the Seabees before commissioning in 2005 through the Seaman to Admiral-21 program. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Old Dominion University and his master’s degree in business administration from the Naval Postgraduate School.



Skinnell enlisted in the United States Navy in November 1995. He commissioned through the NROTC program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University. He is a graduate of the naval nuclear propulsion program.



Mobile is homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.

