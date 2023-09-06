21-Gun Salute on Ford Island



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM –The Republic of Korea Ship Hansando (ATH-81) and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will exchange honors on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Beginning at approximately 10 a.m., the ROKS Hansando will fire a 21-gun salute in honor of our nation in the vicinity of Hospital Point. JBPHH will return honors by firing a 21 gun-salute from the ceremonial battery on the southwest side of Ford Island. One round will be fired every five seconds for 105 seconds from each position. Personnel on the installation and the areas surrounding the waterfront may hear cannon fire from the 40-mm saluting battery on Ford Island.



The military gun salute is a centuries old practice for rendering honors, and U.S. Navy regulations first prescribed the specific manner for rendering salutes in 1818. The 21-gun salute became the highest honor a nation rendered. Varying customs among the maritime powers led to confusion in saluting and return of salutes. Great Britain, the world's preeminent sea power in the 18th and 19th centuries, compelled weaker nations to salute first, and for a time monarchies received more guns than did republics. Eventually, by agreement, the international salute was established at 21 guns, although the United States did not agree on this procedure until August 1875. Today, visiting foreign ships often initiate the salute in honor of the country visited.



ROKS Hansando is a helicopter training ship of the Republic of Korea Navy, commissioned in 2021, and named for the Battle of Hansan Island in 1592.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 14:50 Story ID: 453002 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21-Gun Salute on Ford Island, by David Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.