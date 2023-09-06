Vandenberg Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Honda Point Shipwreck Tragedy

On Sept. 8, 2023, the base commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the tragic Honda Point disaster. This devastating incident unfolded off the base's coastline where seven U.S. Navy destroyers ran aground at Honda Point, resulting in the tragic loss of 23 sailors' lives.

Flags across the base were flown at half-staff, and Taps played at 9:05 p.m., aligning with the precise moment of the disaster.

During a presentation held at the base library on Sept. 7, Dr. Scott Bailey, deputy command historian for Space Operations Command, and former SLD 30 Historian, shed light on the historical context and significance of this event.

"The Honda Point shipwreck incident is a turning point in maritime history as being the largest peacetime loss of naval ships in American history and occurred on the coastline of present day Vandenberg. More ships were lost at Honda Point than at the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941," stated Dr. Bailey.

Spanish explorers nick-named the waters surrounding Honda Point “Devil’s Jaw” for the unforgiving rocky terrain and relentless currents therein, states local author Maury Hoag, explained in the book called “Jaws of Honda.” Even experienced locals of the area knowingly avoided the dangerous waters. However, caught in the intense and all too familiar “Vandenberg Fog,” stuck between thrashing waters, and suffering from navigation errors, sailors aboard U.S. Navy destroyers navigated directly into the tragedy, states Hoag.

Just one week prior to the disaster, the Great Kantō earthquake in Japan struck; charging powerful currents through the Pacific Ocean and California coastline. The disruption of ocean currents by the earthquake contributed to the navigational challenges experienced by the Naval task force that wrecked at Honda Point. Still, the U.S. Navy deployed 14 Clemson-class ships belonging to Destroyer Squadron 11 for high speed maneuvering training exercises simulating combat conditions. The squadron embarked from San Francisco Bay destined for San Diego Bay, on Sept. 8, 1923, as noted by Charles A Lockwood, and Hans Christian Adamson in the book titled Tragedy at Honda.

Led by Captain Edward H. Watson, the ships simulated combat conditions by conducting radio silence throughout their bay-to-bay journey. Maritime technology of this time relied heavily on the preferred methods of the crew, as electronic radio navigation aids were still new and not yet trusted. Relying on the navigation skill known as dead reckoning and following the lead ship, the designated lead ship navigator was directed by Captain Watson to turn the formation of ships East at 9:00 pm into what was believed to be the Santa Barbara Channel. Newly installed long range radio navigation equipment (LORAN) along the coast, was primitive and signaled the ship formation as being off-course, though lack of training and understanding of electronic positioning from LORAN, the information was misinterpreted, Dr. Bailey elaborated.

These factors culminated in the final disaster that took placed at Honda Point at 9:05 pm on Sept 8, 1923. Traveling at increased speeds, unknowingly off-course, maintaining radio silence, experiencing unusual currents, and fog impaired, the sailors were unaware of the tragedy about to occur. After only 5 minutes from their journey travelling Eastward, the ships collided with the California coastline. Tearing apart the destroyers and trapping sailors aboard, the sounding alarms from the first 7 ships warned the remaining destroyers of the perils; thus, the final destroyers were able to evade the fatal conditions.

In totality 7 destroyers and 23 sailors were lost, and 745 sailors were saved. The contributions of Vandenberg associated to the Honda Point shipwrecks are highlighted because the first 12 NAVSTAR global navigation satellites launched by the United States were placed into orbit from Vandenberg 55 years after the Honda Point shipwreck. The first launch occurred on 22 February 1978 from SLC-3E, which is located on South Vandenberg just a short distance from the Honda Point memorial. NAVSTAR GPS is the cornerstone of space based navigational capabilities operated by the US Space Force that is provided to the global population, as well as for combatant commanders and American and Allied warfighters, said Dr. Bailey.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:08 Story ID: 452985 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vandenberg Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Honda Point Shipwreck Tragedy, by 2nd Lt. Teah Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.