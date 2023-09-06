NSWC Honored With DoD Suicide Prevention Recognition Award

Photo By Chad McNeeley | Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks recognizes representatives from Naval...... read more read more Photo By Chad McNeeley | Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks recognizes representatives from Naval Special Warfare Group, San Diego during the Department of Defense's annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Recognition Ceremony in the Pentagon Hall of Heroes, Sept. 6, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley) see less | View Image Page

Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) was formally recognized for its outstanding contributions to suicide prevention during the Department of Defense's annual Suicide Prevention Recognition ceremony Sept. 6.



The event, hosted by the Defense Human Resources Activity, celebrated the exceptional efforts of various military installations in increasing suicide prevention awareness and engagement. Other honorees included U.S. Army Garrison, Rheinland-Pfalz, Kaiserslautern, Germany; Guam Army National Guard, Barrigada, Guam; Marine Aircraft Group 12, Iwakuni, Japan; and Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton and Newport News, Virginia.



Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks addressed the recipients and guests, emphasizing the Department's commitment to taking a public health approach to suicide prevention.



"Taking care of our people is a top priority for Secretary Austin and for me," said Hicks. "Suicide has no single root cause or solution. That's why the Department is taking a public health approach—because this problem requires a range of prevention methods and treatment options."



According to Chad Rodarmer, NSWC deputy Force programs manager, NSW’s approach to suicide prevention is to continually strive to promote connectedness and education amongst the entire NSW community.



“With a year-round focus on suicide prevention, we've relentlessly advocated for interconnectedness, leveraging resources, and prioritizing the value of human life over hardware” said Rodarmer. “We firmly believe that ‘humans are more important than hardware,’ and it is this mindset that has guided our efforts.”



NSWC was lauded for its comprehensive and innovative approach to suicide prevention, which includes embedded care providers such as Navy chaplains, psychologists, and licensed clinical social workers. Additionally, NSWC suicide prevention staff members provide practical, evidence-based training to all NSW personnel and families to educate everyone on signs, symptoms, and available resources for suicide prevention.



“Our commitment to the mental and spiritual well-being of our workforce remains unwavering,” said Rodarmer. “The initiatives I mentioned bring us closer together as a community, destigmatize mental health issues, and emphasize the importance of holistic health maintenance.”



For those interested in viewing the ceremony, a recording is available at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/32534.



U.S. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach. Integral to this capability is a forward-deployed posture and continuous engagement with partner and ally forces, heightening mutual interoperability and regional expertise.