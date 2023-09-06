8th Military Police Brigade Soldier dies in hiking accident

Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | An 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier attached to the 11th Airborne Division out of...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | An 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier attached to the 11th Airborne Division out of Alaska, Spc. Kyle Lee Gustafson, 34, of Fridley, Minnesota, died from injuries he sustained in a fall while hiking Saturday, Sept. 2, along Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage.