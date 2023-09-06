8th Military Police Brigade Soldier dies in hiking accident

8th Military Police Brigade, SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – An 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier, attached to the 11th Airborne Division out of Alaska, died from injuries he sustained in a fall while hiking Saturday, Sept. 2, along Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage.
Spc. Kyle Lee Gustafson, 34, of Fridley, Minnesota, was airlifted to Providence Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Gustafson, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist with the 716th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 303d Ordnance Battalion-EOD, 8th Military Police Brigade located in Hawaii, joined the Army in December 2020.
Gustafson trained at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Gregg-Adams (formerly Fort Lee), Virginia; and Elgin Air Force Base, Florida; before arriving in Alaska in May 2023. He previously served in the United States Marine Corps.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 01:23
|Story ID:
|452864
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Hometown:
|FRIDLEY, MN, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|0
