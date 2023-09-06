Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Military Police Brigade Soldier dies in hiking accident

    8th Military Police Brigade Soldier dies in hiking accident

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | An 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier attached to the 11th Airborne Division out of...... read more read more

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Richard Perez 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    8th Military Police Brigade, SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – An 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier, attached to the 11th Airborne Division out of Alaska, died from injuries he sustained in a fall while hiking Saturday, Sept. 2, along Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage.

    Spc. Kyle Lee Gustafson, 34, of Fridley, Minnesota, was airlifted to Providence Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

    Gustafson, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist with the 716th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 303d Ordnance Battalion-EOD, 8th Military Police Brigade located in Hawaii, joined the Army in December 2020.

    Gustafson trained at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Gregg-Adams (formerly Fort Lee), Virginia; and Elgin Air Force Base, Florida; before arriving in Alaska in May 2023. He previously served in the United States Marine Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 01:23
    Story ID: 452864
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: FRIDLEY, MN, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier dies in hiking accident, by SSG Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    8th Military Police Brigade Soldier dies in hiking accident

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #soldier #death #alaska #accident

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT