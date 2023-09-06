8th Military Police Brigade Soldier dies in hiking accident

An 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier attached to the 11th Airborne Division out of Alaska, Spc. Kyle Lee Gustafson, 34, of Fridley, Minnesota, died from injuries he sustained in a fall while hiking Saturday, Sept. 2, along Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage.
