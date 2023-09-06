Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Military Police Brigade Soldier dies in hiking accident

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Perez 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    An 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier attached to the 11th Airborne Division out of Alaska, Spc. Kyle Lee Gustafson, 34, of Fridley, Minnesota, died from injuries he sustained in a fall while hiking Saturday, Sept. 2, along Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage.

