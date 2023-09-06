An 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier attached to the 11th Airborne Division out of Alaska, Spc. Kyle Lee Gustafson, 34, of Fridley, Minnesota, died from injuries he sustained in a fall while hiking Saturday, Sept. 2, along Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 01:18 Photo ID: 8007100 VIRIN: 230907-A-MA608-3707 Resolution: 510x686 Size: 30.66 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Hometown: FRIDLEY, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Military Police Brigade Soldier dies in hiking accident, by SSG Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.