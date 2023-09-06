Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Thailand Air Forces to conduct first ever Enduring Partners Engagement

    Enduring Partners Engagement

    Courtesy Photo | Enduring Partners Engagement 2023 is a first-time event to improve combat readiness...... read more read more

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Units from the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand will participate in the first ever Enduring Partners Engagement Sept. 11-21, 2023, at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand.

    The National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program engagement is expected to include approximately 230 U.S. service members and over 20 fighter and air-to-air refueling aircraft. Enduring Partners participants will gain valuable training through combined dissimilar air combat training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception.

    Enduring Partners aims to improve combat readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the Royal Thai Air Force, Washington Air National Guard, and the Oregon Air National Guard, while enhancing strong defense relations and the State Partnership Program between the two countries.

    Strengthening alliances and partnerships to ensure regional peace and prosperity remains a priority for the U.S. forces in the Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 13:27
    Story ID: 452820
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Thailand Air Forces to conduct first ever Enduring Partners Engagement, by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Enduring Partners Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    State Partnership Program
    Thailand
    Oregon National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    EnduringPartners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT