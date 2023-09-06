U.S., Thailand Air Forces to conduct first ever Enduring Partners Engagement

Courtesy Photo | Enduring Partners Engagement 2023 is a first-time event to improve combat readiness...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Enduring Partners Engagement 2023 is a first-time event to improve combat readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the Royal Thai Air Force, Washington Air National Guard, and the Oregon Air National Guard, while enhancing strong defense relations and the State Partnership Program between the two countries. (Graphic by Mr. Aaron Perkins, Oregon National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Units from the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand will participate in the first ever Enduring Partners Engagement Sept. 11-21, 2023, at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand.



The National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program engagement is expected to include approximately 230 U.S. service members and over 20 fighter and air-to-air refueling aircraft. Enduring Partners participants will gain valuable training through combined dissimilar air combat training, air-to-air refueling and ground-controlled interception.



Enduring Partners aims to improve combat readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the Royal Thai Air Force, Washington Air National Guard, and the Oregon Air National Guard, while enhancing strong defense relations and the State Partnership Program between the two countries.



Strengthening alliances and partnerships to ensure regional peace and prosperity remains a priority for the U.S. forces in the Pacific.