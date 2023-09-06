Enduring Partners Engagement 2023 is a first-time event to improve combat readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the Royal Thai Air Force, Washington Air National Guard, and the Oregon Air National Guard, while enhancing strong defense relations and the State Partnership Program between the two countries. (Graphic by Mr. Aaron Perkins, Oregon National Guard)

