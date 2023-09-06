Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enduring Partners Engagement

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Washington Air National Guard

    Enduring Partners Engagement 2023 is a first-time event to improve combat readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the Royal Thai Air Force, Washington Air National Guard, and the Oregon Air National Guard, while enhancing strong defense relations and the State Partnership Program between the two countries. (Graphic by Mr. Aaron Perkins, Oregon National Guard)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    State Partnership Program
    Thailand
    Oregon National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    EnduringPartners

