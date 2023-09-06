Military Shoppers Can Win Nearly $22,000 in Prizes in Red Bull Exchange Gift Card Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enter to win one of 22 prizes in the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enter to win one of 22 prizes in the Red Bull Exchange Gift Card Sweepstakes through Oct. 31. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enter to win one of 22 prizes in the Red Bull Exchange Gift Card Sweepstakes through Oct. 31.



Two grand prize winners will each receive a $5,000 Exchange gift card, 10 first prize winners will each receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card and 10 second prize winners will each receive a Red Bull Racing mini helmet, valued at $165 each. Shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



“Sweepstakes like this offers the military community a chance to win prizes that make a difference in their quality of life,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Regularly offering these exciting contests makes shopping the Exchange even more of a valuable benefit for service members and their families.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win.



The sweepstakes is open to all authorized Exchange shoppers aged 18 or older at the time of entry. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians, retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more.



Winners will be randomly chosen by Nov. 10.



