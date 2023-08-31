LMT Sisters

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - What are the chances that your childhood best friend becomes your sibling, then your battle buddy, and then your sister-in-arms overseas? For Spc. Tiffany Lacy and Spc. Tayler Vance, that’s exactly what happened.



Lacy and Vance are members of the U.S. Liaison Monitoring Team (LMT), stationed in Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Although not biological sisters, they are step sisters. They've known each other since the age of three and have been inseparable since.



“We’ve known each other our whole lives,” said Vance. “Literally, I don’t remember not knowing her.”



From preschool to prom, from basic training, to Camp Bondsteel, they’ve navigated many of life’s challenges together. Although they work in separate teams, they lean on one another as they learn how to become more effective LMT members.



“I’m a natural introvert,” said Lacy. “So, at first it was challenging to start random conversations with people, but it got easier.”



The role of an LMT is to feel the pulse within Kosovo. They serve as the eyes and ears for the Kosovo Force and interact with locals daily. From students to teachers, business owners to town mayors, they speak with local community members to provide a face and opportunity to build relationships.



“We’re simply trying to be a helping hand, to listen and to feel how the community feels,” said Lacy. “We’re there to be a presence in uniform.”



By understanding topics and issues at the local level, LMTs can increase situational awareness for KFOR leaders, who are then better able to provide a safe and secure environment for Kosovo.



After numerous positive interactions with local community members, Lacy has learned that she not only loves her job, but she’s very well suited for it.



“Little girls will run up to me, give me a hug and ask for pictures,” said Lacy. “I feel like there’s no other job where you can get paid to make friends.”



The role of a LMT is unique and requires a Soldier with particular skills and capabilities. LMT Soldiers must be empathetic and personal while also professional. They must be able to work through language barriers while simultaneously able to learn customs and courtesies of a different culture. They must be sensible and mature, building good will and trust with local leaders and those in their chain of command.



“This job is so unique,” said Vance. “We go out in our AO (Area of Operation), to cafes or any meetings and see if there’s anything we can support within the community. We’re really respected here and it’s nice to see how much they appreciate general overall conversation. They have so much sincerity behind their message and want to talk.”



Vance also enjoys the ability to connect with the local women, to serve as a positive role model as a female Soldier.



“They definitely gravitate towards me,” said Vance. “They feel like they can talk more easily with me. Females are a little less aggressive in their posture, so I think having a female Soldier definitely helps the overall mission.”



Lacy and Vance said that they love their roles as LMTs and are honored for the opportunity to serve in their positions.



“I love this deployment,” said Lacy. “I don’t know if I want to go home.”



Vance said that while she is also loving her experience in Kosovo, she is looking forward to going home, but wouldn’t mind returning back to Kosovo.



“This deployment has been such a special opportunity,” said Vance. “I’m really thankful to be here and to be with my sister, because that’s something that might not ever happen again.”

