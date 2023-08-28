Corps schedules closure of Bell Road over J. Percy Priest Dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 31, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam is closing 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, for a routine inspection.



"The road closure is required to allow personnel the opportunity to safely inspect the bridge and other structures without the interference of vehicle traffic," said Christopher Campbell, hydropower superintendent.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during the closure of the roadway. The Stones River Greenway Trailhead, Overlook, and Right Bank Tailwater areas will remain open during this road closure.



Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time. The Corps of Engineers conducts the routine bridge inspection every two years. The closure extends approximately from Stewarts Ferry Pike on the east side of the dam to the dam public parking area on the west side.



For more information or to ask questions about the closure, please contact the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake updates at www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.)

