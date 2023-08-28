USACE seeks public comment for Draft Eufaula Lake Shoreline Management Plan Supplement

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is updating the Eufaula Lake Shoreline Management Plan. The public is encouraged to review the Draft Eufaula Lake Shoreline Management Plan Supplement and submit written comments during the 30-day public comment period from Sept. 11, 2023, through Oct. 11, 2023.



Information related to the Draft Supplemental, Environmental Assessment Draft, Finding of No Significant Impacts Draft, and public comment forms are available on the Tulsa District website at: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Shoreline-Management-Plans/



The existing 2013 Eufaula Lake Shoreline Management Plan established the rules and guidelines that govern private shoreline uses, such as private boat docks, vegetation modification, and similar uses of USACE federally owned fee property.



The supplemental update is intended to be complimentary to the existing 2013 Eufaula Lake Shoreline Management Plan. The single change within this supplemental update to the Plan would allow the adjacent landowners to obtain a mowing permit within Limited Development Areas to mow a 6-foot-wide meandering path through the 45-foot shoreline vegetation buffer. Permits require pre-approval from the Eufaula Lake Manager. No changes to shoreline allocation are proposed.



Comments and questions pertaining to the proposed supplement can be addressed to:



Lake Manager, Eufaula Lake

102 East BK 200 Road

Stigler, OK 74462

918-484-5135

CESWT-OD-EE@usace.army.mil



Please note that all comments regarding the Shoreline Management Plan Supplement must be in writing and can be submitted via mail or email to the above addresses.

