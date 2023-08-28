U.S. Sixth Fleet Holds CTF Commanders Conference, tours NAS Sigonella

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 31, 2023) - Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, Deputy Commander, U.S. European Command, hosted a Commander Task Force (CTF) Commanders Conference at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Aug. 29-31, 2023.



CTF commanders and command master chiefs met onboard NAS Sigonella to discuss the changing maritime security environment, warfighting in the U.S. European command area of responsibility, and quality of life issues that affect Sailors and their families.



“I am grateful to Lt. Gen. Basham, NAS Sigonella leadership, and my CTF commanders for making this another incredibly impactful and rewarding CTF Commanders Conference,” said Ishee. “Bringing our leadership under one roof, this time in beautiful Sicily, home to CTF-67, helps us to bridge any gaps and ensures we remain aligned and focused on our mission of defending U.S., Allied and partner interests.”



In-depth discussions included the U.S. Navy's role in operations in the region, changing security dynamics in light of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and how these CTFs can most effectively work together and alongside regional Allies and partners to ensure security and stability in the region.



Senior enlisted leadership visited the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft hangar spaces, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department and NATO forces.



“The purpose of the conference is to align commanders with the intent of U.S. Sixth Fleet, but a separate component of the conference is to get all senior enlisted leaders in this area of responsibility to Sigonella, for a tour of the capabilities this base brings,” said Command Master Chief Larry Lynch, U.S. Sixth Fleet. “It’s called the ‘Hub of the Med’ for a reason. Having the conference here helps us better understand what advantages Sigonella brings to the Fleet, so we can provide maximum support to our allies and partners.”



Spouses had a round table discussion on quality of life issues, which centered on topics like morale, managing misinformation and communication, and limited work opportunities for spouses overseas. They also toured the Fleet and Family Support center, chapel, barracks, Child Development Center, commissary, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities.



“I have a real appreciation for this opportunity because we’ve been given direct access to leadership, to express our concerns, so they can take those concerns back to authorities who may be able to make some movement toward change,” said Jerrilyn Ishee. “It’s been important for us to find out that the problems people face here in Sigonella are very similar to the ones we’re facing, and that we may be able to utilize each other’s solutions at our own home bases.”



While at NAS Sigonella, CTF commanders and their spouses also met with Department of Defense Education Activity Sigonella school leadership and toured U.S Naval Hospital Sigonella. They discussed school staffing, early registration issues, and the challenges families face during permanent change of station moves and deployments. They also learned about the hospital’s virtual appointment capabilities, Post-Isolation Activities Unit and blood bank depot.



NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa areas of responsibility.



