Culinary specialists taste-test new menu items

Photo By Jason Kriess | Culinary specialist with the Washington Army National Guard’s food service program...... read more read more Photo By Jason Kriess | Culinary specialist with the Washington Army National Guard’s food service program conducted their annual food service management board at the local Sysco food distributor in Kent, Washington, Aug 25, 2023. The food service management board gives menu planners the opportunity to meet and interact with a variety of food vendors, taste-test new menu items and make changes to the master menu. (U.S. National Guard photo by Jason Kriess) see less | View Image Page

They say an army marches on its stomach. In other words, to be effective an army relies on nutritious and plentiful food to fuel its solders to accomplish its mission.



To that end, the Washington Army National Guard held a food service management tasting event at a local Sysco food distribution warehouse, giving culinary soldiers the opportunity to alter their food options for fiscal year 2024.



Multiple vendors from around the region participated, showcasing everything from pulled pork and beef brisket to Sockeye salmon and ceviche. This was an opportunity to connect the prime vendors with the Army’s food service personnel.



For Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Noel, logistics management specialist and member of Delta Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion, this was also an opportunity to strategize ways to increase diner participation at mealtimes during drills and annual training – keeping soldiers satisfied and fueled-for-the-fight.



“Vendors can showcase their newer products and recipes that we never knew were out there and available to us,” Noel said. “Also being able to interface directly with the vendors allowed us to ask questions and figure out what is working or not working.”



As they meandered about between each display, carefully savoring every delicious morsel of food, Noel’s team began to plan ways to incorporate these items into the master menu to be rolled out to dining facilities and food service kitchens around the state later this year.



Sysco, a global leader in food distribution, opened up its warehouse for the occasion as well as converting a portion of its expansive floor space into a makeshift tasting area.



Following the tasting and the menu review, Noel and his team received a tour of the warehouse – giving them a first-hand look at the complex logistical operation behind the food service industry.



“This was a great opportunity for the soldiers to see what really happens behind the scenes on the warehouse side before the food gets delivered to the armories,” Noel said. “As well as how much thought goes into the source of the ingredients that help fuel our soldiers.”



Among the successful changes to the menu: rock fish sourced from Neah Bay will be next year’s fish option, BBQ brisket will replace the roast beef dish, and various sides and desserts were chosen to add variety and finalize the new menu.



The new menu is expected to go into effect Oct. 1, 2023.