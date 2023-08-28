Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Media Advisory: U.S. Coast Guard to present results of Cocos Island remedial investigation at public meeting

    Remedial investigation team takes action at Cocos Island

    Courtesy Photo | Remedial investigation team members focus on sampling soils, sediments, groundwater,...... read more read more

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.30.2023

    Story by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Editor's Note: Media planning to attend should RSVP no later than 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 by contacting Lt. Henry Dunphy at (671) 929-4991.

    WHAT: U.S. Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Honolulu to discuss findings of a remedial investigation focusing on sampling soils, sediments, groundwater, and fish for PCBs, DDT, and diesel fuel. Removal actions of any metal or trash debris found along the beach at the former LORAN Station Site will also be presented.

    WHO: U.S. Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Honolulu

    WHEN: Public Meeting on Sept. 1, 2023. Fieldwork was completed at the Cocos Island site of the former LORAN-C Station Site in January and February 2022.

    WHERE: At the Merizo Pier. In case of inclement weather, the secondary location is the Merizo Mayor's Office. Food will be provided.

    SANTA RITA, Guam – The U.S. Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Honolulu is scheduled to host a public meeting at the Merizo Pier on Sept. 1, 2023, to provide the results of the remedial work at the former LORAN-C Station site on Cocos Island.

    The event is free, open to the public, and aims to present the findings of the remedial investigation completed in 2022. The investigation involved the sampling of soils, sediments, groundwater, and fish for the presence of PCBs, DDT, and diesel fuel. It also included the removal of any metal or trash debris found along the beach at the former LORAN Station Site.

    The investigation was carried out as part of an environmental restoration contract with Mountain Methods, Element Environmental, and EcoSpears.

    Members of the public are invited to learn about the results of the investigation and future remedial plans and to discuss any concerns they may have regarding the environment and public health.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 02:49
    Story ID: 452418
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media Advisory: U.S. Coast Guard to present results of Cocos Island remedial investigation at public meeting, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Remedial investigation team takes action at Cocos Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environment
    LORAN
    CEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT