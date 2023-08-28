Media Advisory: U.S. Coast Guard to present results of Cocos Island remedial investigation at public meeting

Courtesy Photo | Remedial investigation team members focus on sampling soils, sediments, groundwater,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Remedial investigation team members focus on sampling soils, sediments, groundwater, and fish for PCBs, DDT, and diesel fuel on Cocos Island, Guam, on Jan. 24, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard CEU Honolulu is carrying out the action as part of an environmental restoration contract with Mountain Methods, Element Environmental, and EcoSpears. Removal actions of any metal or trash debris found along the beach at the former LORAN Station Site will be discussed with the public in September. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

Editor's Note: Media planning to attend should RSVP no later than 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 by contacting Lt. Henry Dunphy at (671) 929-4991.



WHAT: U.S. Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Honolulu to discuss findings of a remedial investigation focusing on sampling soils, sediments, groundwater, and fish for PCBs, DDT, and diesel fuel. Removal actions of any metal or trash debris found along the beach at the former LORAN Station Site will also be presented.



WHO: U.S. Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Honolulu



WHEN: Public Meeting on Sept. 1, 2023. Fieldwork was completed at the Cocos Island site of the former LORAN-C Station Site in January and February 2022.



WHERE: At the Merizo Pier. In case of inclement weather, the secondary location is the Merizo Mayor's Office. Food will be provided.



SANTA RITA, Guam – The U.S. Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Honolulu is scheduled to host a public meeting at the Merizo Pier on Sept. 1, 2023, to provide the results of the remedial work at the former LORAN-C Station site on Cocos Island.



The event is free, open to the public, and aims to present the findings of the remedial investigation completed in 2022. The investigation involved the sampling of soils, sediments, groundwater, and fish for the presence of PCBs, DDT, and diesel fuel. It also included the removal of any metal or trash debris found along the beach at the former LORAN Station Site.



The investigation was carried out as part of an environmental restoration contract with Mountain Methods, Element Environmental, and EcoSpears.



Members of the public are invited to learn about the results of the investigation and future remedial plans and to discuss any concerns they may have regarding the environment and public health.



