Remedial investigation team members focus on sampling soils, sediments, groundwater, and fish for PCBs, DDT, and diesel fuel on Cocos Island, Guam, on Jan. 24, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard CEU Honolulu is carrying out the action as part of an environmental restoration contract with Mountain Methods, Element Environmental, and EcoSpears. Removal actions of any metal or trash debris found along the beach at the former LORAN Station Site will be discussed with the public in September. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 02:49
|Photo ID:
|7996504
|VIRIN:
|220124-G-G0020-8012
|Resolution:
|4032x1816
|Size:
|855.09 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Remedial investigation team takes action at Cocos Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Media Advisory: U.S. Coast Guard to present results of Cocos Island remedial investigation at public meeting
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT