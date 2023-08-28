Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remedial investigation team takes action at Cocos Island

    GUAM

    01.24.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Remedial investigation team members focus on sampling soils, sediments, groundwater, and fish for PCBs, DDT, and diesel fuel on Cocos Island, Guam, on Jan. 24, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard CEU Honolulu is carrying out the action as part of an environmental restoration contract with Mountain Methods, Element Environmental, and EcoSpears. Removal actions of any metal or trash debris found along the beach at the former LORAN Station Site will be discussed with the public in September. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Location: GU
    Media Advisory: U.S. Coast Guard to present results of Cocos Island remedial investigation at public meeting

    Guam
    LORAN
    CEU

