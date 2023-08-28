Linebacker of the Week: Kourtney Eay

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – Kourtney Eay, a budget analyst with the 36th Comptroller Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 23, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a budget analyst, Eay manages the 36 WG’s civilian pay budget and serves as the financial internal audit readiness liaison with headquarters. Additionally, she directs Defense Enterprise Accounting Management System implementation, training and system access. Eay also implements Pacific Air Forces’ and Air Force Installation Material Support Command funds control for the wing.



“I think it sends the biggest message when you lead by example,” said Eay. “When people see what you do and how you act, they will be more likely to follow.”



Eay recently on-boarded 20 employees and executed $540,000 in bonuses and awards. She conducted in-depth analysis on over-hire costs. Her $2 million in recruitment and retention bonuses, and limiting over-hire recommendations revectored the wing’s focus to permanent fills, stabilizing the workforce and reducing the budget risk. Eay’s efforts ensured the civilian personnel are offered employment incentives and recognition as valued members of Team Andersen. Eay provided advice to expeditiously establish 15 lines of accounting for $5.9 million in typhoon airfield recovery efforts, ensuring Guam was able to receive humanitarian aid 48 hours after Typhoon Mawar. Furthermore, Eay’s analysis of current execution fed the development of courses of action for the financial management board. Her recommendations allowed for the wing commander to approve a $1.2 million austere base supplies unfunded request, supporting agile combat employment operations.





“My favorite part of my job is the people I work with,” said Eay. “Getting to see people grow and excel has been great.”



Eay served 32 hours as an AFWERX financial augmentee. She reviewed and provided recommendations on ten small business proposals, securing $10 million for contracts advancing innovation. Finally, she trained ten budget analysts on Microsoft Power BI, which is vital to year end close-out operations and improve quality assurance metrics. Her actions ensured the wing is financial improvement and audit readiness compliant.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Eay!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 17:44 Story ID: 452408 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Kourtney Eay, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.