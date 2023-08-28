Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Kourtney Eay [Image 4 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Kourtney Eay

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Kourtney Eay, a budget analyst with the 36th Comptroller Squadron, works at her desk at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 23, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Linebacker
    36 Wing

