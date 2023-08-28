Military Installation Visitors Can Dine at Exchange Restaurants and Expresses

DALLAS – Authorized military installation visitors can dine-in or grab a meal to-go at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s restaurants and Express stores.



Visitors can access more than 1,500 restaurants and more than 325 Expresses on installations worldwide, unlocking the tax-free dining benefit and contributing to the Exchange’s support of military communities.



“It matters where you eat. 100% of the Exchange’s earnings support military communities through critical quality-of-life programs,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is excited to share the dining experience with authorized installation visitors and nourish those who support our service members.”



Shoppers can also dine on-the-go at more than 100 quick-serve programs worldwide, including Hunt Brothers Pizza and Chopz. Shoppers in Korea are permitted to dine in Exchange restaurants but are not permitted to purchase items at Express locations due to local restrictions.



All Exchange restaurants offer better-for-you menu choices as part of the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 initiative. Every Wednesday, direct-run Exchange restaurants including Subway, Qdoba and Charleys Philly Steaks offer $2 off entrée salads priced at $4 or higher. Visitors can also identify BE FIT 360-approved items at Express locations with easy-to-spot Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle shelf tags.



For more information on who can dine at the Exchange, visit Army Regulation 215-8/Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I) and Department of Defense Instruction 1330.21.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities.



