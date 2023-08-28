Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Detrick Helps Kick Off Back To School

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Story by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    In keeping with a long-standing tradition between Whittier Elementary School and Fort Detrick, the installation participated in the school’s annual flag raising celebration to kick off a new school year on Monday Aug. 28.
    To get the children excited to start the new year, 1st. Sgt. Francis Gaskins of 21st Signal Brigade offered some words of encouragement to the children, getting them excited to start the new year and challenged them to do their best each and every day.
    “Be kind, don’t doubt yourself, tackle everyday ready to learn and put your best foot forward”, said Gaskins.
    Soldiers from the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases raised the U.S. flag. In the end, the kids who were dressed in red, white, and blue to form a US Flag, sang the school song to celebrate the school’s 25th anniversary.
    Fort Detrick would like to wish all the children at Whittier Elementary and Frederick County Public Schools a great school year.

