U.S. Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify owner of adrift skiff off Apra Harbor

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a blue, 40-foot skiff found overturned and adrift approximately a half mile off Glass Breakwater outside Apra Harbor, Guam, on Aug. 29, 2023.



A Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew searched the area. U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue-Sub Center watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners to look for signs of distress.



There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner is asked to contact the JRSC watch at 671–355-4824.



Shortly after 1 p.m., CGFM/SG watchstanders received a report of the uncrewed and adrift vessel, prompting the response. The vessel has no discernible name or markings. The vessel has been marked with glow sticks but remains adrift.



All mariners in the area are cautioned to keep a sharp lookout to avoid collision.



Weather on scene is reportedly west wind 10 to 15 knots with wind waves of 2 to 3 feet. Mariners can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area.



-USCG-