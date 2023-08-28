U.S. Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify owner of adrift skiff off Apra Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a blue, 40-foot skiff found overturned and adrift approximately a half mile off Glass Breakwater outside Apra Harbor, Guam, on Aug. 29, 2023. A Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew conducted a search of the area. U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue-Sub Center watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

