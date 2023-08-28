Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify owner of adrift skiff off Apra Harbor

    GUAM

    08.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a blue, 40-foot skiff found overturned and adrift approximately a half mile off Glass Breakwater outside Apra Harbor, Guam, on Aug. 29, 2023.   A Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew conducted a search of the area. U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue-Sub Center watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

