NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team goes ‘whole hog’ with new class

BANGOR, Washington – The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) held its first-ever hog processing seminar for fleet culinary personnel at the NFMT training facility on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor August 8.



Navy Culinary Specialists from ships, submarines, and shore commands around the Puget Sound region gathered at the NFMT galley facility to observe an experienced butcher as he processed an entire hog into commonly used cuts such as chops, ribs, and roasts.



“This is an opportunity for Culinary Specialists to learn about all the proper cuts of pork, and where they come from. At sea, they may not butcher a pig very often, but this adds to their depth of knowledge about cooking and proper food handling – something that’s beneficial to the Navy as a whole,” said Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Corey Knatt, NFMT director.



While he processed the hog, class instructor Chief Culinary Specialist Brian McNulty explained the origin of the different butcher cuts and demonstrated proper techniques for food safety, knife handling, hand processing and trimming to create high quality meats commonly seen in grocery stores, restaurants and barbecue pits.



The course was McNulty’s idea, intended to show culinary personnel a new side to their profession.



“Like most jobs, cooking and serving food can become routine after a while. We wanted to liven things up for these Sailors . . . rekindle their fire for cooking and creating,” said McNulty.



Along with adding to the skills of performing the critical function of cooking and serving quality food to the fleet, the class offers an additional benefit.



“This process is something that Culinary Specialist never really see. Also, not everyone makes the Navy a career, and this is useful knowledge Sailors can take with them whether they stay Navy or decide to take their skills into the civilian world,” said McNulty.



Once the processing was complete, students and instructors pitched in to create an Asian-inspired meal featuring a variety of pork dishes such as sweet & sour pork and pork fried rice.



The course was well-received by the students, and NFMT is planning to repeat the course again along with new seminars covering similar subjects.



“We are looking into doing a seminar for processing and handling fresh fish and shellfish next,” said McNulty.



The NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team provides classroom training for Navy culinary personnel, and provides technical assistance visits to galley facilities on ships, submarines, and shore installations throughout the Puget Sound region.



The NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team provides classroom training for Navy culinary personnel, and provides technical assistance visits to galley facilities on ships, submarines, and shore installations throughout the Puget Sound region.