Ready for Labor Day? If not, use your benefit to reap the savings in your Commissary Sales Flyers for Aug. 28 - Sept. 10

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy those last summer cookouts.

In this edition of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) for Aug. 28-Sept. 10, look for great deals on pork spare ribs, shrimp, pet food and much more.



It is never too late to fire up those grills – just in time for the kickoff of football season. Save even more by purchasing essential grilling items on sale. Check out the latest online preparation tools at The Thrill of the Grill (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill).



Customers can also further their commissary savings with the Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings). YES! offers extra savings and value on products customers buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is Curried Chickpeas with Spinach (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/curried_chickpeas_with_spinach/r/3175047321515725186). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



More opportunities to save are available through the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals, and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $80 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



DeCA has also made shopping even easier with its Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Customers can access the online payment/curbside pickup service, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Other savings opportunities include:



• “Labor Day Soda Sale.” Coke, Pepsi and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) 12-pack cans are on sale, three packs for $12, from Sept. 1-4 at CONUS, Alaska and Hawaii commissaries while supplies last. Dr. Pepper brand prices may vary by location.



• The Thrill of the Grill – Sizzlin’ Summer Savings. Now through Sept. 10, commissaries worldwide are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next outdoor cooking event with our Thrill of the Grill Shopping List (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill) or download our latest Grilling Tips Guide. Ask your meat manager about our Power Box program. Save an additional 18-20 percent off our already low prices on fresh beef and pork packages with our Power Box program (offers may vary by location). CONUS stores (excludes Alaska) continue to offer a variety of selections such as:



o Tailgate Special Power Box offers about 19 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 80-81 percent lean ground beef patties, USDA Choice strip loin steaks (NY Strip) and pork baby back ribs (about two slabs). All for $80 – only around $5 per pound. (Price is valid Aug. 28- Sept. 4). Prices may vary by location.

o Economy Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 85 percent lean ground beef, boneless center cut pork chops, pork tenderloin, USDA Choice bottom round roast or steaks and USDA Choice top round beef cube steaks. $45 (Price is valid Aug. 28- Sept. 4)

o Healthy Alternative Power Box offers about 16 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 93 percent lean ground beef, USDA Choice top round kabobs, USDA Choice top round broil, USDA Choice top round for stir fry, boneless center cut pork chops and Choice top sirloin steak. $60 (Price is valid Aug. 28- Sept. 4)

o Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef – USDA Choice chuck roast, USDA Choice top round stew meat, USDA Choice top round London Broil and 80 percent lean ground beef chili meat. $53 (Price is valid Aug. 28- Sept. 4)



• “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” promotion (https://www.boxtops4education.com/). See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• Del Monte Supports Leashes for Valor: Every Del Monte purchase at the commissary helps support wounded and disabled veterans to receive a service dog. Leashes of Valor provides highly trained service dogs at no cost to wounded and disabled post-9/11 veterans. To learn more about Leashes of Valor, please visit https://leashesofvalor.org/.



• Monster Energy. Commissary customers at participating stores can enter for a chance to win a Kawasaki motorcycle by scanning a QR code on in-store posters and displays. Contest ends Nov. 30.



• “Purina 1,000 Sweepstakes.” During September, Purina Pro Plan is giving away $5,000 in Commissary Gift Cards. There will be five winners chosen ($1,000 each). To enter go to https://www.mmssweepstakes.com/.



• “Purina Military Cat Club.” The club offers high-value coupons only valid at the commissary, welcome gifts, sweepstakes opportunities, pet tips and articles. Enter online at https://www.militarycatclub.com/contests and complete the designated entry form to enter the sweepstakes. During September, there will be two winners who can each win a robot vacuum and mop combo.



• “Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club.” Military Pet Club members receive high-value coupons (only valid at the commissary), sweepstake opportunities, pet tips and articles. Throughout September, two Military Pet Club members can enter to win a $250 Commissary Gift Card. To participate go to https://www.militarypetclub.com/contests.



• “Kick off to Savings.” Unilever top-selling brands are on promotion through Sep. 10 featuring Hellmann’s/Best Foods, Sir Kensington’s, Maille, Lipton, Knorr, Breyers and Klondike. Look for the in-store coupon flyer to clip and save. Patrons may also enter to win a $25 Commissary Gift Card at https://www.operationintouch.com/kickoff. In addition, Unilever will donate $10,000 to Adopt-A-Soldier Platoon.



• Commissary Store Brands. DeCA’s private label inventory of Commissary Store Brands (https://commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands) include an assortment of items spanning the entire store to include Freedom’s Choice food, HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://www.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to the drive-thru or can be used as a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with quick, on-the-go, snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved snacks and meals that are nutritious and high-performance foods. They’re conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.

