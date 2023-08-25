Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready for Labor Day? If not, use your benefit to reap the savings in your Commissary Sales Flyers for Aug. 28 - Sept. 10

    Ready for Labor Day? If not, use your benefit to reap the savings in your Commissary Sales Flyers for Aug. 28 - Sept. 10

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    In this edition of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer for Aug. 28-Sept. 10, look for great deals on pork spare ribs, shrimp, pet food and much more. (DeCA graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 12:26
    Photo ID: 7993337
    VIRIN: 230828-O-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 4267x4267
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready for Labor Day? If not, use your benefit to reap the savings in your Commissary Sales Flyers for Aug. 28 - Sept. 10, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ready for Labor Day? If not, use your benefit to reap the savings in your Commissary Sales Flyers for Aug. 28 - Sept. 10

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    commissary savings
    Commissary sales flyers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT