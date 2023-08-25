The 4th Infantry Division Band performs joint concert with Polish Air Force Representative Band

Photo By Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Band, 4th ID, collaborate...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Band, 4th ID, collaborate with the Polish Air Force Representative Band to perform a joint concert during the Summer Brass Academy event at the academy faculty in Kalisz, Poland, on Aug. 24, 2023. The 4th ID Band participated in the multinational event to work alongside our NATO allies in support of the interoperability mission of V Corps in Europe. Interoperability is key to being prepared to stand side-by-side with our NATO allies and partners and remain unified against shared adversaries. see less | View Image Page

KALISZ, Poland, - Brass instrumentalists from the 4th Infantry Division Band and the Polish Air Force Representative Band collaborated in a joint concert during the Summer Brass Academy musical event in Kalisz, Poland, Thursday night. The event is an annual one with masterclass and recitals for brass students with internationally renowned soloists and teachers.

Being part of the concert is one of the 4th ID Band’s roles and responsibilities while supporting the V Corps mission in Europe. The V Corps mission is to create and strengthen bonds and relationships with NATO allies through development of interoperability. Interoperability is key for U.S. and NATO allies and partners in preparing for contingency response and unification to deter shared adversaries.

In preparation for the upcoming concert, the two bands held an intensive joint rehearsal for two days. Having the shared language of music and a translator during the rehearsal allowed each band to get on the same sheet of music before the actual concert.

“Being able to perform this concert with the Polish Air Force Representative Band has given us a wonderful opportunity to create open and positive lines of communication with the Polish forces and the Polish people,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mark Hsieh, a trombone player assigned to the 4th ID Band. “Performing side-by-side is a symbolic gesture to the Polish that we stand together.”

The Polish Air Force Representative Band opened the concert by performing music from their country. The Polish Air Force Representative Band also took time out to highlight some of the solo brass instrumentalists from the surrounding communities. The 4th ID Band then took the stage and performed U.S. music.

In a demonstration of unity and friendship, the two bands came together to feature a variety of classical and popular music. Songs ranged from the “Star Wars Main Theme,” by John Williams, and “Bohemiain Rhapsody,” by Queen.

“The Polish have been incredibly welcoming people during our time here,” said Hsieh. “I wish we had more time here to have more opportunities to perform with them and engage with the communities here. But the time that we spent together creating music will be something I cherish for a long time.”