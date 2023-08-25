III MEF and Republic of Korea Marines operate from USS Blue Ridge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 23

Photo By Cpl. Tyler Andrews | Republic of Korea Marine Corps 1st Lt. Rukhan Lee, an interpreter with ROK Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Tyler Andrews | Republic of Korea Marine Corps 1st Lt. Rukhan Lee, an interpreter with ROK Marine Corps Headquarters, center, facilitates a conversation between U.S. Marine Corps Col. Andrew Gourgoumis, current operations officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, and ROK Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jaemyoung Lee, an exercise planning officer with ROK Marine Corps Headquarters, left, in the Landing Force Operations Center aboard the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) in support of Ulchi Freedom Shield 23, August 25, 2023. U.S. 7th Fleet’s flagship USS Blue Ridge is in port at Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Yokosuka, Japan. Ulchi Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance our combined defense posture, and strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. Gourgoumis is a native of Boston. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE YOKOSUKA, Yokosuka, Japan- The command element of III Marine Expeditionary Force, with key leaders and planners from the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, embarked on the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) for the final phase of Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 23.



The Korean and U.S. Marine forces are participating as the Combined Marine Component Command in Ulchi Freedom Shield, an annual joint, combined, and inter-agency exercise. The CMCC is the Combined Forces Command's Marine warfighting component which would be established during conflict in Korea. Unique this year, the USS Blue Ridge, the U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet’s flagship, serves as the command-and-control vessel for the CMCC, simulating operations at sea in support of the U.S.-Korean Alliance.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. This creates an opportunity for ROK and III MEF Marines to train together aboard the USS Blue Ridge while conducting the live, virtual, and constructive exercise, reaffirming the U.S.’s ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK.



“Working aboard the USS Blue Ridge provides Marines from both nations the opportunity to familiarize themselves with U.S Navy ships and systems,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Andrew Gourgoumis, current operations officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force. “The ability for us to smoothly operate with our Navy counterparts is vitally important to our mission of maintaining regional stability.”



The amphibious command ship is specifically designed for command and control with enhanced communication and intelligence capabilities. The CMCC integrate with these U.S naval systems to rehearse distributed operations in real time, further strengthening the cohesion of the alliance.



Integrating CMCC operations with the U.S Navy allows the CMCC to extend their command-and-control capabilities and enables combined forces to train in a rigorous environment, enhance interoperability, and build readiness through realistic training. Naval integration during the exercise ensures that the CMCC can still communicate and coordinate in a dynamic security environment and work together with military forces from all services to solve complex problems.